Nets Take French PG in Latest Mock Draft
The Brooklyn Nets are expected to have a high pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
While the goal is to get the No. 1 overall pick to get Duke freshman forward Cooper Flagg, it's more likely than not that the Nets will have to take someone else.
In ESPN's latest mock draft, the Nets selected French point guard Nolan Traore with the No. 6 overall pick.
"It seems the Nets might not be in the tank for long -- their forthcoming wealth of salary cap space gives them latitude to upgrade -- making this year's likely lottery pick a critical opportunity to add a core young player. Traore's season in France hasn't been totally smooth -- role and minutes have been reduced of late," ESPN draft analyst Jeremy Woo writes.
"But NBA teams remain intrigued by his long-term upside and for good reason. He has a strong mix of playmaking talent, speed and shot-creation ability for a lead guard. The exciting flashes have remained amid his struggles, but Traore will need to make a better case for himself to secure early-lottery positioning as a developmental talent. His defense, decision-making and overall consistency are key areas for improvement."
The Nets need a point guard, so if Traore were to come to Brooklyn, he would have a chance to fill a massive need for the team in the long run.
He will be a long-term project for the Nets to work with, but his upside could be intriguing and Brooklyn could be a strong landing spot for him to develop his skillset.
