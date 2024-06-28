Brooklyn Nets: Three Suitors for Nets Forward Cam Johnson
Brooklyn Nets forward Cam Johnson may find himself a new home after the team traded Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks on Tuesday night. Sean Marks' trades to allocate draft capital for his star player made it evident that a rebuild is in the cards for Brooklyn, and with that could come the movement of other Nets veterans.
Johnson, Dorian-Finney Smith, and Dennis Schroder are some of the players that have been heavily discussed in trade rumors. Johnson, particularly, because of his contract. The former Phoenix Sun, dealt in the Kevin Durant trade, is making approximately $23.6 million per year until 2027, a poor contract for the Nets considering they are trying to dump talent and salary.
With that being said, there are plenty of teams that could deal for Johnson's services. Here are five teams that could trade for the forward:
Sacramento Kings
The Kings were actually discussing a trade for Johnson that would get the Nets the 13th pick in Tuesday's first round of the draft, according to Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee. However, they ended up keeping the pick and selected Providence guard Devin Carter.
After snagging the third seed in the Western Conference in 2023, Sacramento missed the playoffs altogether after losing in the Play-In Tournament a few months ago. With stars De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis leading the charge, this team is still talented enough to stay competitive, they just need defense and forward depth. Johnson can absolutely fit Mike Brown's coaching style, not needing the ball in his hands much, and providing defensive prowess on the other end.
Denver Nuggets
The former champs are looking to get back to the mountaintop after blowing a 3-2 lead in the second round of this year's playoffs. A glaring issue for the Nuggets this season was depth. In 2023, Bruce Brown was their sixth man and gave meaningful minutes in every playoff game. After he left in free agency, Denver's bench struggled. Christian Braun and now-traded Reggie Jackson were solid pieces, but, like Sacramento, they lacked at forward.
The Nuggets are already a solid defensive team, but Johnson would provide better offense and give rest to the starters. Julian Strawther is a forward that came into the league with a lot of promise, and if the Nets can give Denver Johnson in exchange for Strawther and draft capital, it would be a win-win trade scenario.
Indiana Pacers
To keep it simple, the Pacers are the most desperate team in the NBA for defense. After finishing with a historic offensive rating, Indiana ranked 24th in defensive rating, which is why they finished just sixth in the Eastern Conference.
Their Conference Finals run should tell you that they aren't far off, though. Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam are stars, surrounded by great role players in Myles Turner, T.J. McConnell, and Aaron Nesmith. If the Pacers add a 3&D forward like Johnson, they only get better.
