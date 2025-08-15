Nets Tied for Least Number of National TV Games This NBA Season
The Brooklyn Nets aren't expected to be competitive in the 2025-26 NBA season. After drafting five first-round picks, the Nets are more focused on the long-term future than winning now. This should be reflected in their record, as the goal is to have a high selection in 2026 in hopes for a franchise player.
The projection is already reflected in Brooklyn's schedule, as the team's games were recently released. The New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers, and Golden State Warriors are tied for the most nationally televised games with 34 each.
As for the least number of national TV games, the Nets are tied with the New Orleans Pelicans, Utah Jazz, Toronto Raptors, and Washington Wizards with two each. Brooklyn will have one game on Peacock and one on ESPN/cable.
The Nets will play the Minnesota Timberwolves at home on Monday, Nov. 3, for their first game on Peacock. They'll also play the Chicago Bulls at home on Jan. 16 for their ESPN game.
Many would think that playing in a big market like New York City would bring in more nationally televised matchups, but Brooklyn's wins should come few and far between. It's hard to see the team being competitive despite the Eastern Conference being noticeably weaker due to injuries and star placement.
Still, the debut season of the Nets' rookie should be exciting for fans. Egor Demin, Nolan Traore, Drake Powell, Ben Saraf and Danny Wolf will take an NBA floor for the first time, paving the way for the new era of Brooklyn basketball. The national stage will be the perfect opportunity for them to win people over and gain notoriety among a draft class that was loaded with talent.
This season will also be the debut of star forward Michael Porter Jr. The 27-year-old was traded from the Denver Nuggets this offseason for Cam Johnson. Last season, Porter averaged 18.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists on 50.4% shooting from the field and 39.5% from three.
Despite buzz regarding Porter and the rookies, Nets fans are focused on Cam Thomas, who is still unsigned as training camp approaches. The restricted free agent expected big money this summer, but it's looking like he could return on the $6 million qualifying offer. It would then mean that he hits unrestricted free agency next summer.
It shouldn't be the prettiest season in Brooklyn, but it's all part of a rebuild that could pay dividends in the future. The Nets have a lot of long-term promise, starting with their latest draft class.