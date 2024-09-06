Brooklyn Nets to Host Monster Truck Event at Barclays Center
After trades, signings and staff changes have dominated headlines during the Brooklyn Nets' offseason, the franchise gave fans a glimpse of an exciting promotional event coming to the Barclays Center on Sept. 28.
Ahead of the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party slated for later this month, the arena provided a sneak preview of a Nets/New York Liberty inspired truck from Sept. 4-5.
Thanks to PIX11 News' official Youtube channel, the truck itself can be viewed here. It features branding from both of Joe Tsai's franchises, half being dedicated to each organization. The Nets' half sports a black topcoat with Brooklyn's "The B-Ball" logo sprinkled throughout, while the Liberty's half consists of similar printing over the organization's iconic liberty green color.
Despite widely projected to be among the NBA's worst performing teams next season, having the luxury of being headquartered in New York City certainly comes with its perks. The event is scheduled to travel across the country, hitting 38 total, yet only the Nets and Liberty have been collaborated with thus far.
For Brooklyn fans who enjoy Hot Wheels' "iconic jumps and stunts," the Glow Party is a must-go nearly one month before the Nets take on the Milwaukee Bucks in their home-opener on Oct. 27 at 6 p.m. EST.
