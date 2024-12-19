Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors: Injury Report
As two of the Eastern Conference's rebuilding squads prepare to face off in Toronto, key injuries leave both the Raptors and Brooklyn Nets shorthanded in the divisional matchup. Both teams were near full strength when they met in the preseason, but that won't be the case tonight.
Nets Injuries:
OUT: Bojan Bogdanovic (foot), Jaylen Martin (Two-Way), De'Anthony Melton (knee), Cam Thomas (hamstring), Trendon Watford (hamstring), Dariq Whitehead (G League), Ziaire Williams (knee)
Raptors Injuries:
OUT: Bruce Brown (knee), Ulrich Chomche (Two-Way), A.J. Lawson (Two-Way), Jakob Poetl (groin), Immanuel Quickley (elbow)
QUESTIONABLE: Scottie Barnes (ankle)
On Brooklyn's front, it continues to be without difference-makers in Cam Thomas and Ziaire Williams. Forced to play without their top scoring option and one of their top wing defenders, the Nets will look to Cam Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith to take on more of a workload in the duo's absence.
With as banged-up as the visitors are, Toronto may boast even more impactful voids. With the news that Jakob Poetl will be out tonight, Brooklyn has an even higher chance now of controlling the interior. Immanuel Quickley sits as well, leaving the Raptors without a dynamic scorer.
While those two non-participants are massive blows, none would be bigger than Scottie Barnes. One of the league's brightest upcoming stars, Barnes has missed Toronto's last two games with an ankle injury. The decision on whether he'll suit up this evening will swing the tide of the matchup, potentially creating the opportunity for an easy Nets victory.
The divisional contest is slated for 7:30 p.m. EST.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.