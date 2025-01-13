Nets' Tosan Evbuomwan Shines Despite Loss to Jazz
The Brooklyn Nets dropped their fifth straight game to the Utah Jazz last night, 112-111. In overtime, Isaiah Collier hit a layup with 2.4 seconds left, sealing the deal for the Jazz. However, one player surprisingly shined for Brooklyn.
Tosan Evbuomwan is a 23-year-old hooper from the United Kingdom, having signed a two-way contract with the Nets just 12 days ago. Entering the league during the 2023-24 season, last night's loss to the Jazz was his 22nd game ever.
Evbuomwan, one of nine players to make the NBA through the UK basketball system, put up a career-high 22 points on 88% shooting from the field. He came off the bench for just 24 minutes.
Along with 22 points, Evbuomwan put up five rebounds and an assist. He capped off his performance with two clutch free throws in overtime, which was unfortunately overshadowed by Collier's game-winning layup.
Per Erik Slater, head coach Jordi Fernandez had high praise for Evbuomwan following the loss. The British player led the Nets in scoring and field-goal percentage.
"Amazing. He's 7/8 from the field, 22 points," Fernandez said. "He's always under control and looks like a guy who has been there before. He's 23... I'm very happy to see him [play], keep working with him, keep developing him. He's doing his job."
In five games with Brooklyn, Evbuomwan is averaging 11.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.0 assists on 57.1% shooting from the field and 35.7% from three. The Nets will take on the Portland Trail Blazers at home in their next contest.
