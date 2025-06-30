Brooklyn Nets Trade Cam Johnson in Blockbuster Deal with Nuggets
As the trades and free agents continue to fall this offseason as teams inch closer to the start of the NBA Summer League in a few weeks, the Brooklyn Nets have finally pulled the trigger on a trade, sending away Cameron Johnson after two and a half seasons with the team.
Incoming for the Nets will be sharpshooter and former-NBA champion Michael Porter Jr. from the Denver Nuggets as well as a 2032 first-round pick per Shams Charania.
Nets had flirted with Johnson on the trade block last season but never made a move as the deadline expired. It was also believe that the Nets would use the 29-year-old wing as a key piece in moving up in the NBA Draft yet no move was made and the Nets stayed in place the entire first round.
Brooklyn will be adding one of the league's best shooters behind the arc in Porter Jr., however he does come with injury concerns that the Nets may worry about when thinking about long term extensions with the 27-year-old forward.
Last season, he averaged a solid 18.2 points and 7 rebounds, logging an impressive 50.4% field goal completion as well. Porter Jr. will certainly be an excellent volume shooter alongside Cam Thomas.
Adding a solid sharpshooter to the team also seems like a great move, considering all the pass-heavy point guards that the Nets added in the NBA Draft this past week.
Just like Thomas, Porter Jr. can also score in a high volume, giving the Nets two options as big threats to watch out for when getting into a rhythm.
As the Nets prepare for their competitive rebuild next season, trading for a former NBA Champion in Michael Porter Jr. will certainly provide some leadership for the young wings on Brooklyn’s roster.