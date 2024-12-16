Nets Trade Dennis Schroder to Warriors; More Deals Coming?
The Brooklyn Nets are getting the ball rolling during trade season by sending veteran point guard Dennis Schroder to the Golden State Warriors for guard De’Anthony Melton, guard Reece Beekman and three second round draft picks (2026 and 2028 via Atlanta and their own 2029 selection).
The Nets have been viewed as a seller on the trade market ever since they sent Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks back in June, and Schroder was the next domino to fall six months later.
Now that recent offseason signees can be traded following the Dec. 15 deadline, look for the Nets to stay active on the market.
This could mean any combination of Dorian Finney-Smith, Cam Johnson, Bojan Bogdanovic and Cam Thomas could be traded next. It will be easier to trade the former two over the latter pair simply because they are currently healthy, but the Nets have until Feb. 6 to make some moves.
There's plenty of time for the Nets to make trades, but if there was any doubt of Brooklyn not being active on the trade market, that myth was debunked with the Schroder deal.
The Nets will return to the court tonight as they take on the NBA-best Cleveland Cavaliers inside Barclays Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.
