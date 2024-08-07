Nets Trade Rumors: Cam Johnson Going?
The Brooklyn Nets have been thrown around in trade rumors ever since they dealt Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks back in June.
Now, it's Cam Johnson who is getting similar treatment. Bleacher Report writer Eric Pincus believes Johnson's name will be flying in trade rumors for the foreseeable future.
"The Brooklyn Nets clearly chose to pivot by trading Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks. The team looks actively bad, at least on paper, as it digs into a rebuild," Pincus writes. "That may mean multiple veteran players are available, starting with Cam Johnson. The forward has three years left on his deal, starting with $22.5 million for 2024-25, but he also has $4.5 million in unlikely incentives that count toward teams' apron calculations. That may be problematic for several franchises trying to adapt to the NBA's new stricter rules."
Johnson, 28, averaged 13.4 points while shooting just over 39 percent from downtown this past season, making him a hot commodity on paper for any team contending for the postseason or beyond.
However, the Nets would be smart to hold Johnson for a little bit and let his value potentially increase when he has a bigger role for Brooklyn during the season, so don't expect a trade before the season begins unless it's an offer general manager Sean Marks cannot refuse.
