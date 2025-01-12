Brooklyn Nets vs. Utah Jazz: How to Watch Game Preview, TV Channel, Betting Odds
Heading into game two of the Brooklyn Nets' six-game West Coast road trip, the franchise has lost four straight games. Tonight, Jordi Fernandez's crew takes on the Utah Jazz in a rematch of Dec. 21's 105-94 loss at the Barclays Center.
ODDS:
The Nets enter the day as 3.5-point underdogs to the Jazz, and the total over/under is 215.5 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
1. Rely on a balanced offensive attack. Despite a 19-point loss to the Nuggets this past Friday, Brooklyn's scoring output looked far better than it had previously. In Ben Simmons' return to action, all five starters posted double-digits in the points column, a mark seven players hit overall. Hindered by injuries, the Nets must replicate a similar performance if they hope to knock off the Jazz.
2. Continue Clowney's breakout. Noah Clowney has shown flashes of his potential all season, but none compared to his 29-point explosion on Jan. 8 against the Pistons. Likely without Cam Johnson, Cam Thomas and D'Angelo Russell again this evening, the 20-year-old's production will be paramount on the road.
3. Win the depth battle. Neither Brooklyn nor Utah are primed to compete at this very moment, allowing for the younger and more inexperienced members of their respective rosters to stack up minutes. Embracing their 'next man up' mentality, the Nets will put their bench players to the test in a matchup between two of the NBA's rebuilding teams.
RECORDS:
Brooklyn Nets (13-25) vs. Utah Jazz (9-28)
INJURIES:
Check out Nets on SI later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Jan. 12, 2025 at 8 p.m. EST.
LOCATION
Delta Center - Salt Lake City, UT
TV/RADIO:
YES Network, NBA League Pass, WFAN (660AM/101.9FM)
FINAL WORD:
Following the action in Salt Lake City, Brooklyn travels to Portland to take on the Trailblazers on Tuesday at 10 p.m. EST.
