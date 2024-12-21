Brooklyn Nets vs. Utah Jazz: Injury Report
Though the Brooklyn Nets have offered updates regarding Cam Thomas, Ziaire Williams and Trendon Watford's statuses, they still carry many injury designations into tonight's home matchup with the Utah Jazz. The visitors are struggling with absences of their own, creating a battle of depth between the rebuilding squads.
Nets Injuries:
OUT: Bojan Bogdanovic (foot), Jaylen Martin (Two-Way), De'Anthony Melton (knee), Cam Thomas (hamstring), Trendon Watford (hamstring), Dariq Whitehead (G League), Ziaire Williams (knee)
QUESTIONABLE: Dorian-Finney Smith (calf)
Jazz Injuries:
OUT: Kyle Filipowski (G League), Taylor Hendricks (fibula), David Jones Garcia (Two-Way), Oscar Tshiebwe (Two-Way), Cody Williams (G League)
QUESTIONABLE: Keyonte George (ankle), Isaiah Collier (G League)
AVAILABLE: Collin Sexton (finger)
On the Nets' front, it'll be the same non-attendees from their win over the Toronto Raptors, unless Dorian Finney-Smith isn't available come tip-off.
As Thomas, Williams and Watford sit again, Brooklyn will be forced to rely on Cam Johnson and company for the bulk of its scoring.
The Jazz get some good news in the form of Collin Sexton, who's coming off a 30-point performance in a 126-119 victory over the Detroit Pistons this past Thursday. Should Keyonte George be cleared to play, Utah will have the luxury of unleashing its backcourt at full strength.
Outside of the guard tandem, the majority of the Jazz's designations are due to G League assignments or Two-Way deals, leaving the team without much depth in the frontcourt.
Former Net Patty Mills will be a player to watch, who has only appeared in nine games this season but may be thrust into the rotation out of need.
The contest is slated for 7:30 p.m. EST.
