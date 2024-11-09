Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Game Preview, Betting Odds
In the second of the Brooklyn Nets three-straight road matchups, Jordi Fernandez's crew heads into Cleveland to take on the undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers. After falling to the Boston Celtics in overtime last night, Brooklyn looks to avenge the narrow loss and climb back to .500.
ODDS:
The Nets enter the day as 13-point underdogs to the Cavaliers, and the total over/under is 223.5 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
1. Play free. The Nets have surpassed all expectations on the young 2024-25 season, and tasked with toppling the best team in the NBA, there's no added pressure. Brooklyn isn't supposed to win this one, which is exactly why they may. Fernandez's "gritty" identity he's installed has given the league's top squads fits, and tonight should be no different.
2. Slow Cleveland's balanced attack. Unlike in previous years, Donovan Mitchell has been good but not completely dominant. Evan Mobley has emerged as a true scoring threat, taking some of the Cavaliers' offensive pressure off Micthell and Darius Garland. The Nets' array of versatile defenders should be a difference-maker in the Saturday night matchup.
3. Roll with the same starters. Against Boston, Fernandez moved Nic Claxton into the starting five and Ben Simmons to the bench. In a reserve role, the latter shined as Brooklyn's facilitator. Given Dennis Schröder's hot start and Cam Thomas' lethal scoring ability, having all three on the court simultaneously doesn't work as well. After nearly downing the reigning champs, Simmons should serve as the Nets' sixth man going forward.
RECORDS:
Brooklyn Nets (4-5) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (10-0)
INJURIES:
WHEN:
Nov. 9, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. EST
LOCATION:
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse - Cleveland, OH
FINAL WORD:
Brooklyn closes the road trip on Nov. 11 at 8 p.m. in a matchup with Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans. The Nets then return home for a Nov. 13 rematch with the Celtics, their final contest before NBA Cup play commences against the New York Knicks.
