Brooklyn Nets vs. Detroit Pistons: How to Watch, Game Preview, TV Channel, Betting Odds
24 hours after a dissapointing showing against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Barclays Center, the Brooklyn Nets hit the road for an Eastern Conference showdown with the Detroit Pistons. Cade Cunningham and the Pistons own an eight-gme winning streak, tied for the longest active streak leaguewide, presenting the Nets with a tall task in The Motor City.
ODDS:
The Nets enter the day as 11-point underdogs to the Pistons, and the total over/under is 216.5 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
1. Improve the Defensive Effort. Last night, the Nets couldn't stop anything against the Blazers. The visitors finished shooting 57.7% from the field and 41.7% from deep as nearly every player who took the floor notched double-digits in the scoring column. Against a surging Detroit squad, the effort on the defensive end must improve if Brooklyn hopes to pull off the upset.
2. Continue Reacclimating Cam Thomas. In the aformentioned home falter, Cam Thomas made his long-anticipated return to the lineup. There was some rust, but Thomas was still solid, tallying 16 points on 7-of-17 shooting. As he continues re-adjusting after missing nearly two months of action, getting Thomas back into his offensive rhythm will be paramount.
3.Contain Cade Cunningham. The former first-overall selection from the 2021 NBA Draft has taken the "next step" fans have been waiting for. Cade Cunningham has emerged into one of the top guards across the entire NBA, and his do-it-all skillset could provide major issues against Brooklyn's defense. The assignment of shutting down Cunningham likely falls on Ziaire Williams, as preventing a massive performance will be key to leaving Detroit with a win.
RECORDS:
Brooklyn Nets (21-38) vs. Detroit Pistons (33-27)
INJURIES:
WHEN:
March 1, 2025 at 7 p.m. EST
LOCATION:
Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI
TV/RADIO:
YES Network, NBA League Pass, WFAN (660AM/101.9FM)
FINAL WORD:
Following tonight's matchup, Brooklyn gets two days between its next contest, a Tuesday night tilt against the Spurs in San Antonio. In a battle of two postseason hopefuls, the Nets will attempt to continue their playoff push on the road in the out-of-conference bout.
