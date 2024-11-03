Brooklyn Nets vs. Detroit Pistons: Injury Report
Searching for their third straight win against the Detroit Pistons, the Brooklyn Nets will remain without Trendon Watford due to his ongoing hip injury and potentially lose Ben Simmons in an attempt to rest the 6-foot-11 point forward ahead of tomorrow's home match against the Memphis Grizzlies. Should he sit, Dennis Schröder will solely assume the Nets' point guard duties. Despite the continued absence of Watford, Bojan Bogdanovic and Day'Ron Sharpe, Brooklyn has still climbed to .500 and looks to move to 4-3 on the season.
Nets Injuries:
OUT: Day'Ron Sharpe (hamstring), Bojan Bogdanovic (foot), Jaylen Martin (two-way), Dariq Whitehead (G League assignment), Trendon Watford (hamstring)
QUESTIONABLE: Ben Simmons (injury management)
Pistons Injuries:
OUT: Daniss Jenkins (two-way), Bobi Klintman (right calf), Cole Swider (two-way), Ausar Thompson (reconditioning), Alondes Williams (two-way)
Detroit's biggest loss is Thompson. The rookie burst onto the NBA scene last season as a defensive slasher, and his absence positions the Nets' backcourt for a big day. Outside of 2023's fifth-overall selection, the remainder of the Pistons' designations don't offer much overall impact on Sunday afternoon's matchup.
Watford appears close to returning, given that he carried no injury designation ahead of Friday night's win over the Chicago Bulls. Prior to tip-off, he was ruled out in warmups. Once he returns, Watford should provide Brooklyn with a strong depth-boost. Outside of the 23-year-old, Sharpe and Bogdanovic continue to delay their season debuts due to continued rehab.
Martin and Whitehead haven't impacted much in the 2024-25 campaign, but their contributions to the Nets' G League affiliate will help in the long-term as both continue to develop.
Nets-Pistons is slated for 3:30 p.m. today at the Barclays Center.
