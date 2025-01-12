Nets vs. Jazz: Five Questions Ahead of Matchup
The Brooklyn Nets continue their west coast road trip tonight against the Utah Jazz.
With the game fast approaching, we spoke with Utah Jazz On SI writer Jared Koch to learn more about the Nets' opponent for tonight's contest.
The Jazz haven’t had the best start to the season. Other than injuries, what has led to their plummet in the standings?
Turnovers continue to haunt the Jazz for another year, as they rank dead-last in the league for giveaways allowed per game at 18.4. It's hard to win any game when losing the turnover differential, and that's exactly what's happened for the Jazz throughout this season.
What’s one thing people should know about the Jazz that can’t be found in a box score?
Walker Kessler has seen significant progress in his offensive development, especially as a lob threat. Despite being pinned as a defensive anchor in his first two years in the league, his two-way versatility is finally starting to shine through.
What should the Jazz look for with the trade deadline coming up?
The Jazz need to capitalize at the deadline by shipping away one or multiple of their veteran players on the roster-- either for appealing young players or draft assets. Jordan Clarkson and John Collins are the primary names that come to mind, and even Collin Sexton, but only if an opposing team offers a package that can't be refused.
If the Jazz win this game, what would be the reason why?
Two of the Jazz's most recent victories against the Miami Heat and Orlando Magic have largely been due to the emergence of second-year Brice Sensabaugh. If Utah comes out on top against Brooklyn, it could be because of another electric showing from the Ohio State product.
What’s your prediction for the game?
The Jazz have shown up notably well against the East this season, with six of their nine wins on the year coming from the opposing conference. Against a Nets team that’s fallen back down to earth following a stronger-than-expected start to the season, I can see Utah taking care of business in this one, especially on their home floor.
Tipoff for tonight's game is set for 8 p.m. ET from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City.
