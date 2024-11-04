Brooklyn Nets vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Injury Report
In a rematch of the Brooklyn Nets' Oct. 30 119-106 road victory over the Memphis Grizzlies, both teams will be without key players in the 8 p.m. EST clash at the Barclays Center. Brooklyn, fresh off a disappointing loss to the Detroit Pistons, seeks to inch back to .500, while Memphis looks to avoid dropping to the same win percentage.
Nets Injuries:
OUT: Bojan Bogdanovic (foot), Day'Ron Sarpe (hamstring), Ben Simmons (injury management), Trendon Watford (hamstring), Dariq Whitehead (G League assignment)
QUESTIONABLE: Jaylen Martin (illness), Noah Clowney (hip)
Grizzlies Injuries:
OUT: Desmond Bane (oblique), GG Jackson (fifth metatarsal), Luke Kennard (foot), Marcus Smart (ankle), Cam Spencer (ankle), Vince Williams Jr (tibial)
DOUBTFUL: Jon Konchar (quad)
Simmons, Bane and Smart all played in the previous contest, but the latter only turned in six minutes after suffering the same injury he'll miss tonight's matchup with. Simmons' absence is key because the Nets have been far better offensively and defensively when he's been on the floor, but the Grizzlies being down two starters slightly softens the blow.
Outside of Simmons, Brooklyn remains without the contributions of Sharpe, Watford and Bogdanovic, all of whom are expected to provide an instant depth boost upon their returns. Clowney popped up on the report following a hard fall in Sunday afternoon's loss to Detroit, but should he be a go come tip-off, will be expected to join the starting lineup in place of Simmons.
Kennard, Jackson, Spencer and Williams all missed the previous matchup, likely resulting in a similar gameplan from head coach Jordi Fernandez.
Nets-Grizzlies is slated for 8 p.m. EST tonight at the Barclays Center.
