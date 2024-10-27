Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Injury Report
The Brooklyn Nets will roll out the same lineup they have been through the season's beginning, as Trendon Watford, Day'Ron Sharpe and Bojan Bogdanovic all continue to miss time nursing injuries. Watford is the closest to returning out of the bunch, but Sharpe's timetable is the most important due to Brooklyn's interior defensive struggles.
Nets Injuries:
OUT: Trendon Watford (hamstring), Day'Ron Sharpe (hamstring), Bojan Bogdanovic (foot)
Bucks Injuries:
OUT: Khris Middleton (ankle)
QUESTIONABLE: Giannis Antetokounmpo (patella), AJ Green (toe)
Antetokounmpo has popped up on the injury report for both of Milwaukee's early season matchups, yet he's played and performed up to what's come to be expected from the two-time MVP. While he carries a questionable designation versus his probable status for the Bucks' loss to the Chicago Bulls, it's unlikely he will miss the matchup at the Barclays Center. The same goes for Green, who's emerged as a solid bench piece for Milwaukee, but his status is unlikely to play a major factor in whether Brooklyn can pull out the win or not.
Middleton being out is substantial. When healthy, he's one of the league's top two-way forwards. Given the Nets' perimeter defensive woes thus far, game planning for Taurean Prince is a far easier task. The Bucks' wing forward is compromised without him, which coincidentally is Brooklyn's strongest position. Regardless of the final score, expect one of Cam Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith or Jalen Wilson to post big numbers sans Milwaukee's top wing defender.
Nets-Bucks is slated for 6 p.m. today at the Barclays Center.
