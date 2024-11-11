Brooklyn Nets vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Injury Report
Following back-to-back matchups with the Eastern Conference's top squads, the Brooklyn Nets conclude their three-game road trip against a battered New Orleans Pelicans squad. After trading for Dejounte Murray in the offseason, optimism rose surrounding head coach Willie Green's 2024-25 roster. But a slew of injuries, Murray included, has forced New Orleans to turn to its reserves, a move that plays right into Brooklyn's hands.
Nets Injuries:
OUT: Bojan Bogdanovic (left foot), Jaylen Martin (two-way), Day'Ron Sharpe (hamstring), Trendon Watford (hamstring), Dariq Whitehead (G League)
Pelicans Injuries:
OUT: Jordan Hawkins (lower back), Herb Jones (shoulder), Karlo Matkovic (G League), CJ McCollum (adductor), Dejounte Murray (hand), Zion Williamson (hamstring)
PROBABLE: Trey Murphy III (hamstring)
The Nets carry no new injury designations prior to tip-off. Ben Simmons, after resting in the second half of Brooklyn's back-to-back, will be available for the road trip's concluding act. Outside of Simmons, Bogdanovic, Sharpe and Watford continue to miss time rehabbing their respective injuries.
On the opposing side, the Pelicans are decimated in all areas. Their big three of Williamson, McCollum and Murray are all set to miss the Nets matchup, handing head coach Jordi Fernandez's crew a massive break. In the trio's absence, Brooklyn must be sure to contain Brandon Ingram and emerging fourth-year guard Brandon Boston Jr. if it hopes to completely stifle New Orleans' offense.
Thanks to the Pelicans bundle of voids, this contest has "get right" game written all over it. The Nets must be hungry, fresh off two near-upset losses, and New Orleans presents the perfect opportunity to prove their resilience.
Brooklyn looks to snap its two-game losing-streak tonight at 8 p.m. EST.
