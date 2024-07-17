Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks Summer League Preview
The Brooklyn Nets take on the New York Knicks in NBA Summer League action today at 4:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV and ESPN+. The Knicks, (0-1) will go up against the Nets (1-1) at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, in what will be the biggest game on both team's schedules.
Technically, this is the first meeting between the two teams after the Mikal Bridges trade. They're heading in opposite directions, but both teams will get to show off their youth this afternoon.
The Nets come into this game as favorites due to the talent of Jalen Wilson, Noah Clowney, and Keon Johnson. All three players have been consistently impressive in the past two games for Brooklyn, and match up well against New York. Wilson had 25 points in game one against Indiana, while Johnson had 27 against the Clippers. Clowney has averaged 13.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and three blocks in those two games.
The Knicks ' farm system isn't as lucrative as Brooklyn's. They are led by Jacob Toppin and Duane Washington Jr., who had 19 and 26 points each against the Hornets in their first contest.
Beyond their two best scorers, the Nets should watch out for the passing of second-round pick Tyler Kolek. Kolek's scoring needs polishing, but his ability to dish the ball is NBA-ready. He had a 7-7-7 game against Charlotte, finding bigs off of the pick-and-roll.
The Knicks' first-round pick, Pacome Dadiet, struggled in his summer league debut, going 2-8 and scoring just five points. He'll look to find a rhythm in his second appearance.
The biggest matchups to watch out for are Kolek against either Keon Johnson or Jacob Gilyard. Gilyard is just 5-foot-8, and will have a challenge against the 6-foot-3 Kolek. Also look out for the Wilson-Toppin/Washington matchup, between some of the best scorers on each side.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Nets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.