Brooklyn Nets vs. Phoenix Suns: Game Preview, Betting Odds
As Kevin Durant and potentially Cam Johnson prepare to face their former squads, the Brooklyn Nets seek their third-straight road victory over the Phoenix Suns. After Monday's comeback win over the Golden State Warriors, Johnson exited the contest with a sprained ankle and is questionable for tonight's matchup.
ODDS:
The Nets enter the day as 8.5-point underdogs to the Suns, and the total over/under is 219.5 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
1. "Next man up" mentality. Brooklyn's win over Golden State mentioned above signified its unity and toughness. Again hit by the injury bug, the Nets must reflect a similar performance if they hope to take down Phoenix, which saw Durant and Bradley Beal return to the lineup last night.
2. Follow Dennis Schröder. The 31-year-old veteran guard has been nothing short of sensational through nearly a quarter of the 2024-25 campaign. Schröder willed Brooklyn to victory over the Warriors, posting 17 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter sans Johnson or Cam Thomas. He'll need to repeat that monster performance tonight.
3. Trust the younger guys. Ziaire Williams and Jalen Wilson have been major factors during the three-game road trip and will need to continue impressing heading into Phoenix. The forwards combined for 37 points Monday night and must play major factors against Durant and Beal.
RECORDS:
Brooklyn Nets (8-10) vs. Phoenix Suns (10-7)
INJURIES:
Check out Nets on SI later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Nov. 27, 2024 at 9 p.m. EST.
LOCATION:
Footprint Center - Phoenix, AZ
FINAL WORD:
Following the concluding act of a three-game West Coast trip, the Nets return to Brooklyn on Friday in an NBA Cup clash with the Orlando Magic at 7:30 p.m. EST.
