Brooklyn Nets vs. Phoenix Suns Injury Report
The Brooklyn Nets will see their third preseason game on Sunday morning, again facing off against Phoenix Suns in a cross-conference bout.
After beating up on Hapoel Jerusalem in their opener, the Nets lost to the Suns by just five in their second bout, showing plenty of good things.
Guard Cam Thomas led the team with a blazing 22 points in just 24 minutes, shooting 7-for-12 overall and shooting 50% from 3-point land. Both Nicolas Claxton and Michael Porter Jr. went for double-digits alongside him in the staring lineup, and Terrance Mann and rookie Nolan Traore looked the part as well.
Noah Clowney was the bench star with 13 points on perfect 3-for-3 outside shooting, and rookie Danny Wolf saw his best pro game to date with 11 points and five rebounds.
Now, Brooklyn is looking to exact revenge on the Suns ahead of opening up the 2025-26 regular season.
Here’s where the two team’s injury report’s stand as of Saturday evening:
Brooklyn Nets:
Egor Demin — Questionable: Foot
Haywood Highsmith — Out: Knee
Phoenix Suns:
Mark Williams — Out: Undisclosed
Jalen Green — Out: Hamstring
Koby Brea — Questionable: Thumb
Both teams are dealing with a few tick-tack injuries as the preseason nears.
The Nets will be without Haywood Highsmith, as he’s targeting an opening night return, according to Brian Lewis of the New York Post.
Egor Demin, the team’s No. 8 pick and one of the higher-profile players on the roster, has been dealing with a plantar fascia tear. He seems to be progressing — moving to contact work, per Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com. There’s currently been no clear decision on whether he’ll play versus Phoenix, but signs seem to be trending toward no.
Brooklyn will certainly hope to get their star rookie back and ingratiated into the lineup before the regular season. Having seen a somewhat up-and-down lone season at BYU, he'll likely need plenty of time to develop before hitting his stride in the NBA.
The Suns have a trio of injured players in Williams, Green and Brea.
Williams and Green will seemingly aim for regular season returns, and Brea sat in Friday’s match with a thumb injury, but could go either way for Sunday’s bout.
The Nets and Suns will tip off at 6 a.m. CT Sunday morning. Brookyln will open up its 2025-26 regular season with a bout against the Charlotte Hornets on Oct. 22.