Grizzlies List 10 Players Out or Doubtful Ahead of Bout with Nets

The Brooklyn Nets are slated to face off against the Memphis Grizzlies tonight in a game that could have plenty of 2026 NBA Draft implications.

Brooklyn has positioned itself well for the upcoming draft, currently scheduled to land the fourth-best odds behind only Sacramento, Indiana and Washington. Prior to their win over Detroit, the Nets had lost 10 straight.

Tonight's game is sure to be important, though, as the Grizzlies are also on the hunt to bolster their odds. After shipping off Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. in the last calendar year, they finally seem ready to rebuild.

While they likely won't be able to catch Brooklyn for the top odds, the two teams current product is relatively even, and they could hurt the Nets' chances with a loss.

Here are the injury reports for both the Nets and Grizzlies ahead of tonight’s game:

Brooklyn Nets injuries:

Egor Demin — Out: Left plantar fascia injury management

Michael Porter Jr. — Out: Rest

Ben Saraf — Probable: Back tightness

Memphis Grizzlies injuries:

Santi Aldama — Out: Right knee injury management

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope — Out: Right fifth finger surgery recovery

Brandon Clarke — Out: Right calf strain

Cedric Coward — Doubtful: Right knee injury management

Zach Edey — Out: Left ankle surgery recovery

Taj Gibson — Out: Return to competition conditioning

Taylor Hendricks — Doubtful: Right thumb soreness

Ty Jerome — Doubtful: Right calf injury management

Ja Morant — Out: Left elbow UCL sprain

Scotty Pippen Jr. — Doubtful: Right great toe

The Nets’ injury report is fairly straightforward, offering just three players.

The team’s top pick in Egor Demin continues to be listed as out due to plantar fascia management. He’s now missed four games in a row, and has been one of the team’s most promising prospects in some time, averaging 10.3 points, 3.3 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game.

Also listed out is Michael Porter Jr., the team’s leading scorer on the season. He’s been a revelation in Brooklyn, averaging 24.3 points on 46% shooting, with 7.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists to boot.

Where the Nets’ injury report is shorter, the Grizzlies’ is anything but. They list 10 players in total with one of the lengthier current injury reports in the league, with all of those out or doubtful for tonight’s game.

Several starters are listed, including star guard Ja Morant, standout rookie Cedric Coward, Zach Edey and more.

The Nets and Grizzlies tip off at 6:30 p.m. CT from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.