Brooklyn Nets: What can we Expect from Bojan Bogdanovic next Season?
The Brooklyn Nets look to make a resurgence as a contender once again in a very competitive Eastern Conference. This offseason, the Nets traded for Bogdanovic from their cross-borough rivals, the New York Knicks.
In an unexpected turn of events, Bogdanovic had a tale of two halves of the season. He began the season on the Detroit Pistons, averaging 20.2 points per game on 47% accuracy from the field and 42% shooting from three as a starter. In the second half of the season, Bogdanovic averaged 10.4 points for the Knicks off the bench after New York traded for him at the trade deadline.
On the way to the Knicks' conference semifinal run, Bogdanovic lunged for a loose ball and tumbled onto the floor with his left foot getting tangled with Sixers forward Nicolas Batum. Bogdanović had checked in for about a minute during the Knicks' first-round victory over the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 4 of the 2024 NBA playoffs when this occurred. This was bad news for an already depleted roster that had championship aspirations. After the game, Bogdanovic underwent successful surgeries after the fall to repair his foot and wrist injuries, but he missed the remainder of the playoffs.
Now as a member of the Nets, the Croatian will enter the final year of a two-year, $39 million deal he signed with the Pistons in 2023. His role for the team is still in question; however, the way Bogdanovic's 2023-24 season went there shouldn't be any doubt that the forward will be able to fulfill any role whether it's coming off the bench or starting. Expect Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez to experiment with Bogdanovic as both a bench player and a starter when the new season starts.
