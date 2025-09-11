Brooklyn Nets: Why Egor Demin Will Make an All-Rookie Team This Season
The Brooklyn Nets had a busy NBA Draft, making five selections in the first-round. While many of the picks weren't heralded prospects, the Nets are hoping that they can come in and make a difference this season. Out of all the first-round picks the Nets made, their first selection of the night created the most buzz.
Brooklyn selected BYU point guard Egor Demin with the eighth overall pick in this year's NBA Draft. Many in the basketball world perceived the selection of Demin to be a reach, since a lot of experts pinned Demin as a late lottery or middle of the first round prospect. While the Nets took a scrutiny for the pick, it's clear they see a lot of upside in Demin.
At BYU, he averaged 10.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game across 33 contests. He shot just 41.2% from the field and an abysmal 27.3% from behind the arc. But at 6-foot-9, Demin has the length to be a pesky defender and, if his shot develops, a great two-way guard. Demin has all the skills needed to make an all-rookie team this season.
There's two main reasons why Demin will make an all-rookie team this season. The first is that he'll most likely be the starting point guard in Brooklyn, meaning he'll get the minutes and touches to put up good stats.
As the lead ball handler, Demin will be asked to score and faciliate at a high level this season. He'll get the chance to rack up assists passing to Cam Thomas, Michael Porter Jr. and Nic Claxton. He'll also get the opportunity to play big minutes a night, as the Nets want to see what they have in him. Combine minutes with good shooters around him and Demin could easily average seven or eight assists per game this season.
The second reason why Demin will make an all-rookie team this season is his competition. The 2025 NBA Draft was a strong draft for guards, as eight of the first nine selections were guards. But Dylan Harper and VJ Edgecombe are joining good teams already, so there's a chance their roles won't be as prominent as Demin's. That leaves guys like Kon Knueppel, Ace Bailey and Tre Johnson as competition for Demin.
While those guards are certainly talented as well, Demin will be right there alongside them and should have the chance to put up similar numbers. If he can do that, there will be a spot on an all-rookie team waiting for him at season's end. Demin has the opportunity to prove everyone wrong this season, and the Nets give him the chance to do just that.