Brooklyn Nets' Young Core Prepared for Grueling Rebuild Ahead
While many project failure, the Brooklyn Nets' youngsters see opportunity.
Per the New York Post's Brian Lewis, Noah Clowney, Jalen Wilson and Keon Johnson all discussed how they found themselves amid the organization's total overhaul.
“I look at it as a positive. I look for the best in every situation,” Clowney said. "We’re young, so you know, we look at our roster and people think we can’t compete. That don’t mean we’re supposed to go out there and lay down."
Through a glass-half-full lens, the entrance into a total rebuild places less pressure on Brooklyn's young core to enter stardom overnight. The bar will be set low out of the gate, allowing room for growth and mistakes alike.
“So I think we’re young, we can grow together, and we can build something. And that’s the goal.”
Wilson proved to be the Nets' biggest bright spot at the NBA 2K25 Summer League, ultimately earning the honor of Summer League MVP.
"I just take every single day and every single opportunity I’m handed as a blessing, and I want to attack everything," Wilson said. "I started off with Summer League, and now that’ll fall into the summer and going to training camp and things like that. So it’s taking advantage of opportunity. That’s all you ask for as a young guy in the NBA is opportunity to play and get to showcase what you can do.”
While Wilson's achievement became the dominating headline for Brooklyn post-Mikal Bridges trade, Johnson's re-signing was somewhat lost in the news. During Wilson's summer league tear, Johnson managed to earn himself a two-year $4.5 million contract.
“I feel like it’s a staple to the work I’ve been putting in over the past couple of years,” Johnson said. “I’ve been through a lot of ups and downs, pretty much since I’ve been drafted, and I just kind of held my hat on just keep putting the work in, and hopefully one day my number will get called, and I’ll have the opportunity like I am now.”
The losses will likely pile up in bunches for the 2024-25 Brooklyn Nets, but it's obvious the early stages of a rebuild will not discourage their future contributors.
