Nets Young Forward Named X-Factor
Brooklyn Nets forward Noah Clowney was on the sidelines for most of his rookie season, but when he was on the court, he proved why the team selected him in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft.
Clowney played in just 23 games for the Nets in his rookie season, averaging 5.8 points per game.
Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes listed Clowney as the team's X-factor going into the season.
"Clowney submitted most of his best work on defense, where he flashed the wingspan and timing that suggests he has elite help-defender chops. His seven blocks in an April 10 win over the Toronto Raptors opened plenty of eyes," Hughes writes. "Until he fills out, he probably won't be stout enough to log significant time as a center, where his 36.4 percent shooting from deep would be immensely valuable. That's why it's so encouraging that he also appears capable of checking wings and forwards on the perimeter."
Most of the Nets' focus this season should involve Clowney and his development. With no rookies coming in from the 2024 draft, Clowney is still one of the team's top prospects, and he should look to improve as he goes into his first full and healthy offseason.
If Clowney continues along the trajectory he's on, he could become the best young player for the Nets in their rebuild.
