Nets' Young Rebuild Reminiscent of Western Conference Powerhouse
Sam Presti and the Oklahoma City Thunder provided the perfect blueprint to rebuilding teams around the NBA. They moved on from their franchise cornerstones at the perfect time, stockpiled future draft capital and relied on the progression of young talent. All three phases worked, resulting in OKC claiming the Western Conference's top seed last season.
The Brooklyn Nets find themselves in an eerily similar situation now having broken down almost all remnants of the failed Kevin Durant-Kyrie Irving-James Harden trio. They are slated to be one of the worst performing teams in the league in 2024-25, a massive bonus to their haul of future assets. Cam Thomas has the opportunity to play the role of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander prior to his now-yearly MVP consideration. And the numbers reflect this.
In Gilegous-Alexander's age 23 season, he tallied 24.5 points and 5.9 assists per game on 45.3% shooting in a 24-58 overall finish for the Thunder in 2021-22. Brooklyn's projected win total for the upcoming season is 18.5, serving as the perfect stage for Thomas to build on his 22.5 points and 2.9 assists per game on 44.2% from the field. The soon-to-be-23-year-old will have total offensive freedom in year one of the Nets' rebuild with no true go-to option beside him.
All three boxes appear to be checked. The stars have been shipped out, draft picks are acquired and a young up-and-comer is primed to put the league on notice. Despite the obvious similairites, fans must wait for Brooklyn's Oct. 23 matchup with the Atlanta Hawks to see the results.
