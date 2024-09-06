Nets' Ziaire Williams Playing for NBA Life
Brooklyn Nets forward Ziaire Williams is entering his first year with the team after three seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies.
Williams, the No. 10 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, underperformed during his stint with the Grizzlies, which prompted them to trade him to the Nets for Mamadi Diakite, who they waived shortly after the deal.
Williams, who turns 23 next week, is entering the final year of his rookie deal, which makes him a restricted free agent at the end of the season. Williams needs to make an impact this season with the Nets in order to warrant another contract beyond the 2024-25 campaign.
"The Grizzlies, facing budget issues, sent Ziaire Williams to the Nets this summer. He should get the chance to prove he's more than just a tremendous athlete. With Brooklyn rebuilding, they may not pay him sight unseen unless it's at a discount," Bleacher Report contributor Eric Pincus writes.
Williams averaged 8.2 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting just over 30 percent from beyond the 3-point line last season in 51 appearances with the Grizzlies.
Williams will have the opportunity to shine on a rebuilding Nets squad looking for anybody who can breathe some life into the team, but if he cannot make an impact on one of the worst teams in the league, he likely won't impress other teams that could look to bring him on that are better than Brooklyn.
