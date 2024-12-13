Nets' Ziaire Williams Talks After Knee Injury
The Brooklyn Nets are slated to be without one of their young forwards for the foreseeable future.
Ziaire Williams has been on the sidelines for the Nets for the past week or so. His last appearance came on Dec. 1 against the Orlando Magic, but he has been unable to stay healthy.
Williams spoke about his latest injury and how he plans to recover from it.
“Just been doing a lot of simple stuff right now. Not moving too much, but definitely making good progress,” Williams said via ClutchPoints reporter Erik Slater. “Just listening to the training staff. I'm the type of guy who wants to just do everything right away, so they've been holding me back just a little bit, just out of precaution. [I'm] moving pretty well right now. Haven't been any setbacks or anything, so I should be back pretty soon.”
This isn't the first time Williams has faced a potentially-serious injury. Williams missed at least 20 games in each of his first three seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies.
“I've been in the rehab process before. This one is very minor compared to some I've had in the past, so I'm happy about that,” Williams said. “I'm thankful I've had those experiences in the past, just to help me just be positive. And it's just little things you learn in rehab that you really can't learn without going through it. So, I’m definitely grateful for those experiences I had in the past, and it's helped me just attack this rehab every day on a professional level to the best of my ability. And I'm confident that when I'll be back, I'll be even better than I was before.”
The Nets face Williams' former team in the Grizzlies tonight at 8 p.m. ET.
