Cam Johnson Predicted as Best Player to Be Traded Before NBA Trade Deadline
On the latest edition of the Hoop Collective podcast, ESPN’s Tim MacMahon revealed a conversation with an NBA general manager who predicted that Brooklyn Nets wing Cam Johnson would be the “best player” moved by the trade deadline.
Johnson is in his third season with the Nets. He is having his best year to date as an NBA player overall, averaging 18.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists while shooting 43.4% from three. The 28-year-old has been mentioned in trade rumors since arriving in Brooklyn.
However, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst was more reticent to the idea of Johnson being moved because of his current contract. He is currently in the second year of a four-year, $94.5 million deal. Johnson will be an unrestricted free agent ahead of the 2027-28 season.
Earlier in the week, HoopsHype senior NBA insider Michael Scotto said that Johnson could potentially return a first round pick. The Nets wing, however, isn’t in a rush to get moved.
“I want to be here and get this thing really turned around and back to winning basketball,” Johnson told HoopsHype. “I think we have the group to do it, and I think we have the assets and pieces to do it.”
As mentioned on the Hoop Collective podcast, Johnson will make about $22.5 million next season. That’s seen as a more accessible figure than other potentially acquirable players like Brandon Ingram or Jimmy Butler, for instance, who likely command between $40 million and $50 million next season.
The NBA trade deadline is on Feb. 6, 2025. Johnson is no stranger to a trade deadline deal, having landed in Brooklyn as part of the trade that sent Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns in Feb. 2023.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.