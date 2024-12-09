Brooklyn Nets: Johnson, Schröder, Finney-Smith, Sharpe Involved in Trade Rumors
Senior NBA Insider Michael Scotto of HoopsHype revealed that teams around the NBA have varying interest in Cam Johnson, Dennis Schröder, Dorian Finney-Smith and Day'Ron Sharpe. NBA teams see Brooklyn as an “intriguing team” for trades.
Johnson appears to be the most coveted player, potentially fetching a first-round pick in return. However, the 28-year-old is playing the best basketball of his career in Brooklyn, is under contract through the 2026-27 season and doesn’t necessarily want to be traded out of the borough.
“I want to be here and get this thing really turned around and back to winning basketball,” Johnson previously said to HoopsHype. “I think we have the group to do it, and I think we have the assets and pieces to do it. Whatever [Brooklyn] decide, no hard feelings.”
Schröder is seemingly valued at "a couple of second round picks." The German point guard will be an unrestricted free agent next summer and his $13 million expiring contract is easily movable. Plus, Schröder is also producing at a high level on the court. He just dropped a 34-point, 11-assist double-double with no turnovers against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Finney-Smith is another name that has constantly been in the revolving door of trade rumors ever since arriving in Brooklyn. The Nets forward has a player option for next season, which would see him making around $15.3 million if picked up. Finney-Smith is experienced in playoff situations, can slide across the wing and the frontcourt and is perceived as a reliable, helpful veteran on and off the court.
"I spoke to Sean [Marks], I spoke to coaches,” Finney-Smith said before the start of the season. “They've been really open, and I appreciate that. There's lots of times in this league, coaches won't say anything to you, and they just try to sweep it under the rug like your name ain't all over the internet."
At 23 years old, Sharpe is the youngest player on the list of potential trade targets for other teams. The Nets center is in his fourth NBA season, and he just returned from a left hamstring strain that caused him to miss Brooklyn’s first 21 games. Sharpe is a hellacious rebounder and a smart ball mover who would reinforce a lot of second-unit frontcourts around the league. Interested teams view him as a "younger, cheaper" option.
In other news, Scotto mentioned that some well-known players worth keeping tabs on include: Jimmy Butler (Miami Heat), Brandon Ingram (New Orleans Pelicans) Zach LaVine and Tristan Vucevic (Chicago Bulls), Kyle Kuzma (Washington Wizards) and Jonathan Kuminga (Golden State Warriors).
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.