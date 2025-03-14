Cam Johnson Sends Strong Message to Nets After Loss vs. Bulls
Last night, the Brooklyn Nets wasted away yet another big-win opportunity. Up 12 on the 10-seeded Chicago Bulls with just one quarter to play, the Nets conceded an extended 27-9 run, handing the Bulls their fourth-straight victory.
With 16 games remaining in the 2024-25 campaign, Brooklyn's veterans haven't lost focus on clinching a playoff berth in head coach Jordi Fernandez's first year at the helm.
Cam Johnson — who produced 16 points, six rebounds and three steals against Chicago — wants his squad to maximize every opportunity down the stretch of what's been a dissapointing start to 2025.
“There’s still a month worth of opportunities to prove yourself, to prove a lot,” Johnson said via Brian Lewis of the New York Post. “And any opportunity in this league is valuable, so we can’t let them go to waste. That’s for ourselves as a group, as individuals, for our coaching staff. There’s still a lot of things left to gain and also, at the same time, lose. So it’s on us to continue to just keep taking shots at it and not hang our heads."
The last-second blunder at the United Center wasn't an aberration, but the latest example of the Nets' inability to finish. Their Tuesday night 109-104 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers followed a nearly identical script, although Brooklyn nearly led that matchup wire-to-wire.
“It’s kind of easy to [get down] when you lose double-digit leads multiple times in the fourth quarter, just poor execution, poor shot-making, poor defense time after time," Johnson said. "It wears on you. So we’ve got to figure out how to combat that and shake those types of performances off and learn from them and learn how to get better.”
Now 1-9 in their last 10 games, the Nets get five-straight Eastern Conference tilts. Four of those five will be battles with the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers, both of which will provide greater challenge than the Bulls.
For a group insistent on getting back on track, its next opportunity to right the recent wrongs will be tomorrow at home against Boston at 6 p.m. EST.
