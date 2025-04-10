Cam Johnson Trade Rumors to Ramp Up Again as Nets' Offseason Approaches
The Brooklyn Nets were heavily involved in trade rumors leading up to the 2025 NBA trade deadline, specifically surrounding forward Cam Johnson. The 28-year-old veteran has had a career year, putting 18.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game on 47.5% shooting from the field and 39.0% from three.
Brooklyn had a great selection of teams lining up with offers for Johnson, specifically playoff and championship contenders. It was widely expected that he would be moved before the Feb. 6 deadline, but the Nets didn't budge, and he has since been with the team through the end of the season.
With just three games left in the regular season, trade rumors regarding Johnson are expected to ramp up again very soon. The NBA Draft Lottery is coming up in May, which has Brooklyn's attention at the moment. However, once the draft order is official, the Nets can start looking for partners to allocate more picks or younger talent for the veteran forward.
Johnson's list of suitors is mostly teams in the Western Conference. It's evident that they have a more competitive group of teams, as the Eastern Conference has just six teams with a winning record.
Some teams to keep an eye on include the Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets, and Dallas Mavericks. The Rockets, who have picks and young talent to spare, could be looking for a more of a veteran presence to contend for the future. Johnson would provide three-point shooting, which they desperately need.
The Nuggets, who considered trading Michael Porter Jr. just two months before the trade deadline, could also be looking to shake things up a bit, especially after the firings of general manager Calvin Booth and head coach Mike Malone.
The Mavericks are seemingly committed to getting old and adding veteran experience after pairing Kyrie Irving with Anthony Davis after the blockbuster Luka Doncic trade. A move for Johnson would give more balanced offensive approach, and added defensive pressure.
Regardless of where Johnson ends up, expect him to be moved to a better team, while Brooklyn brings back draft capital and/or talent to develop for the future.