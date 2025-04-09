New Report on Nuggets Player Ownership Refused to Trade
The Denver Nuggets have taken over headlines after firing head coach Mike Malone and general manager Calvin Booth with just four games left in the regular season. At 47-32, Denver is just a win away from gaining home-court advantage in the playoffs as the fourth seed, but also a loss away from falling back to the Play-In Tournament.
The two exited the organization just over 19 months after helping the Nuggets win their first NBA title. Denver once again had an incredible offense spearheaded by Nikola Jokic, but struggled mightily on defense.
An article from Hardwood Paroxysm of The Denver Dig gives insight into the reasons for the firing of the two. After winning the NBA Finals in 2023, the article details how it all fell apart, mentioning that one of the pathways to getting back on track was trading forward Michael Porter Jr.
"Trading Michael Porter Jr. was the most obvious pathway, but sources say not only was the market cool on Porter for multiple reasons but ownership had said two months before the deadline they were against trading Porter," the article reads.
Porter Jr. has spent his entire career with the Nuggets after being drafted in 2018. Putting up 18.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 2.2 assists this season, he's a great talent at 26 years old. However, while many would have thought his market value would be high enough for Denver to get back more well-rounded assets, there wasn't much to receive in the first place.
Now that Booth is no longer the GM, questions arise regarding the future of the roster. How will the Nuggets re-tool the roster around Jokic? Will they move on from his running mates, Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray? The offseason will certainly be interesting.