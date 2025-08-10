Cam Thomas Eyeing Free Agency as Nets Show Limited Interest in Long-Term Deal
A massive update to Cam Thomas' ongoing contract dispute with the Brooklyn Nets may signal an end to the summer drama. Brooklyn has been unwilling to meet Thomas' $30 million asking price since free agency opened, and there's been essentially no traction on interest from an outside rival.
Thomas' best shot of being under contract next season is with the Nets—although it may end up being his last.
On Sunday, Jake Fischer provided an update regarding Thomas through an article published on The Stein Line, describing what Thomas' future may look like if Brooklyn doesn't end up bending the knee.
""The Nets' Cam Thomas might be the most likely of the four notable restricted free agents out there — along with Giddey, Kuminga and Philadelphia's Quentin Grimes — to take the bet-on-yourself option and accept his qualifying offer," the insider wrote. "Brooklyn has not made an aggressive effort to retain Thomas on any long-term deal, sources say."
Thomas has reportedly compared himself to the likes of Tyler Herro (owed $31 million in 2025-26), RJ Barrett (owed $27.7 million in 2025-26) and Immanuel Quickley (owed $32.5 million in 2025-26), per Brian Lewis of the New York Post. It seems highly unlikely the 23-year-old will be able to fetch a deal comparable to Herro, Barrett or Quickley, however, a much smaller payday could be in order.
"Sources also say Thomas is showing an increasing interest in playing out next season on a $6 million qualifier for the right to enjoy true free agency next summer," Fischer continued.
Although Thomas could play next season on the qualifying offer to allow himself a choice of where he plays the following season, that doesn't drastically expand his market. The player isn't necessarily undesired, more so the teams that would be interested in said player don't have the means to acquire him.
That would still be the case should Thomas hit unrestricted free agency next summer. Based on pure cap availability, even after all of this drama, the most-likely landing spot for Thomas in the summer of 2026 would be: the Brooklyn Nets.
Both sides will have to come together at some point to hash everything out, because ending the saga this summer is temporary. Brooklyn would just be delaying the inevitable—assuming it wants to keep Thomas long-term.
Closure could be coming to the Nets soon, even though they could still be navigating this same issue in a calendar year.