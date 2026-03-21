NBA Stars the Nets Could Target This Offseason Amid Reports

Rebuilds are never fun, but they're necessary. It may be entertaining to watch pieces develop, but the losing that comes with hitting the reset button is tumultuous for fans and NBA organizations. The Brooklyn Nets are in the thick of that process.

The Nets have plenty of young pieces and draft capital for the future, but a recent report suggests that the front office goes star hunting as soon as this offseason. Brian Lewis of the New York Post reported that Brooklyn could very well get active in building a more competitive team than a young one.

"Multiple league sources told The Post that the idea remains the same: The Nets intend to flip the switch and try to compete as soon as next season," Lewis wrote.

"Just how aggressive their rebuild is, and exactly what it looks like, is going to be determined by four or five touch points over the next 18 months."

Whether or not that is the right decision is a separate debate, but who could the Nets realistically target this offseason if they give in to the idea? Here are three names to watch if Brooklyn goes through with this plan:

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Through all of the trade deadline madness, Anteokounmpo remained in Milwaukee past Feb. 5, but that doesn't mean an offseason departure isn't out of question. The two-time MVP is playing within a Bucks rotation that simply cannot compete for the top of the Eastern Conference at 28-41. They're better off going into a rebuild of their own.

It may be a long shot given the situation Antetokounmpo would end up in, but Brooklyn has the pieces to acquire someone of his caliber.

The Nets have 12 first-round picks from 2026 to 2032, along with five rookies taken in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft. They are more than capable of putting in an adequate bid for the Greek Freak.

Donovan Mitchell

Mitchell's contract doesn't have a player option until 2027, but depending on how the rest of the 2026 season goes, the Cavaliers may have their hands tied as soon as this summer.

If Cleveland suffers another first or second-round exit, the 29-year-old All-Star may not want to opt into his contract for 2027-28, which could lead the team to explore a trade in 2026 to get some sort of value out of him. That's where the Nets come in.

Brooklyn could offer the Cavaliers a package to set them up for the rest of the decade, bringing a coveted star in Mitchell to a big market in New York. The move could attract other stars to the Nets.

Zion Williamson

Williamson is an odd name to include here, but the Pelicans have been failing to be competitive throughout his tenure. The former No. 1 overall pick has yet to appear in the playoffs for New Orleans, and given that this is another season in which the team is in the high lottery, a departure may be in the cards.

Williamson's trade value is extremely low despite his health improving. He's averaging 21.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game, so if the Nets wanted him, it wouldn't take a boatload of capital. At 25 years old, he isn't too far along in his career to the point where he can't fit within Brooklyn's timeline.