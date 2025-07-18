Cam Thomas Fires Back at Critics: ‘Make It Make Sense’
When Cam Thomas entered free agency, he likely did so with high hopes, fresh off the two best scoring seasons of his career.
Despite establishing himself as an explosive scorer, Thomas has yet to find a new home, possibly due to his reported asking price of $30 million.
In a recent episode of The Zach Lowe Show, Lowe shed some light on the national perception of Thomas and why some front offices may be hesitant.
"The consensus on Cam Thomas — if there is one, and he's got some fans, and he's got some mega-detractors - but the consensus is kind of like Empty Calories Ball Hog,” Lowe said.
Just a few days later, Thomas responded and didn’t seem too fond of Lowe’s assertions.
“The consensus? F*** you and the consensus @ZachLowe_NBA,” Thomas said “This is most likely the same consensus teams who can’t guard me and send double teams from jump ball . Why are we double teaming a guy who's ‘not that good’ make it make sense please.”
Last season, Thomas averaged career-highs in points (24) and assists (3.8) per game, but a hamstring injury limited him to just 25 games.
Nets Wire’s Sharif Phillips-Keaton recently pushed back against the negative label often attached to Thomas, pointing out that the numbers prove that he is not as inefficient as some think.
“I respect Zach Lowe, but I wanted to point out a discovery I made while writing an article on Cam Thomas,” said Phillips-Keaton. “Thomas is 1 of 12 guards that averaged 24.0 PPG and 3.8 APG while shooting at least 43.8% from the field last season along with guys like Donovan Mitchell and Steph Curry.”
Thomas also responded to Phillips-Keaton’s analysis, pointing out the inconsistencies in the criticism he receives.
On June 29, the Nets extended a one year, $5.99 million qualifying offer to Thomas, which officially made him a restricted free agent. Since then, Thomas doesn’t appear to have drawn significant interest from other teams and has even been described as “not having a market.”
With Cameron Johnson (the team’s second-leading scorer) already gone, losing Thomas, their top scorer over the past two seasons, would be a significant blow to a roster that already lacks offensive firepower. While his asking price may be steep, it would benefit both sides to find some common ground before the season begins.