Cam Thomas Free Agency Looms for the Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets star Cam Thomas hasn't seen the floor much this season due to injury, but there's still plenty of buzz regarding the shooting guard's looming free agency. The 23-year-old's rookie deal is set to expire this offseason, making him a restricted free agent.
Thomas is making just over $4 million in 2025, but that number is sure to skyrocket after this summer. At such a young age, he's already one of the best pure scorers in the NBA, averaging 24.7 points per game on 44.8% shooting from the field and 37.5% from three.
Thomas can field offers from other teams, but the Nets ultimately still hold control over him as they can match any offer. Teams around the league, both contenders and rebuilding organizations, are expected to hold interest in the star guard. Any playoff team would love to add Thomas' high-powered offense, but he could also be one of the faces of a young core looking to build for the long term.
The question for general manager Sean Marks and co. is whether they want to give Thomas a massive contract amid Brooklyn's rebuild. The answer should be yes, considering his age, but you never know. We never thought the Dallas Mavericks would move on from Luka Doncic at 25.
While Thomas is expected to stay with the Nets, a team could swoop in and offer him more money than they'd be willing to spend. There's also the possibility of Brooklyn stocking up on draft picks and money to go after one or multiple stars in the future, which affects the front office's decision-making this summer.
The Nets are caught between being a team at the very bottom of the standings and a Play-In Tournament team. If Thomas comes back, he'd be a part of the Nets' new generation of prospects from the 2025 NBA Draft, one in which Brooklyn owns four potential first-round picks. If the Nets let him sign elsewhere, they'd be saving money at the risk of losing a high-impact player.
Along with Thomas, eight Nets players could hit free agency with a mix of team options, restricted and unrestricted free agents. Plenty of other youngsters are in the class, including Jalen Wilson, Day'Ron Sharpe, Keon Johnson, and Ziaire Williams. Brooklyn has a lot on its plate this offseason.
