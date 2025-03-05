Cam Thomas Thrives in Nets' Loss Despite Minutes Restriction
The Brooklyn Nets suffered their fifth-straight loss last night, dropping a road game to the San Antonio Spurs, 127-113. After an impressive first half of February basketball, the Nets have now come back down to Earth at 21-40.
Despite the Nets' loss, the team had a big positive to take away in Cam Thomas. The 23-year-old star played his second game since his hamstring injury, and did not disappoint. In his second game since Jan. 2, Thomas put up 24 points and six assists in just 26 minutes of action, including nine points in the second quarter.
While Thomas struggled to be efficient from the field, shooting 4-for-13 from deep, the production is a great sign of things to come. Keep in mind, the star shooting guard hadn't stepped on the court in about two months, so this is a step in the right direction. Not to mention, he and center Day'Ron Sharpe spearheaded a 10-0 run in the second quarter.
Perhaps the biggest positive in Thomas' game was his six assists. He isn't much of a passer, averaging just 3.4 dimes per game despite being an undersized guard and first scoring option, but last night he was finding teammates for easy buckets.
Thomas was fearless in his shot selection, as usual. In just 47 minutes of action across his last two games, he's taken 38 shots and 17 threes, more than any player in Brooklyn's losses to the Spurs and Portland Trail Blazers. The biggest takeaway is that Thomas clearly never lost confidence, and head coach Jordi Fernandez still allows him to play freely even on a minutes restriction.
Brooklyn was less than two games out of the final Play-In Tournament spot not too long ago, but five-straight losses have put the team 2.5 games behind the 10th-seeded Chicago Bulls. Based on their recent play, the Nets may be falling toward the top of the lottery rather than postseason basketball.
The Nets will travel back home to play the Golden State Warriors on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET. Thomas is expected to play, and perhaps his minutes will increase, which could lead to bigger and better performances.
