Can Cam Thomas Remain with Brooklyn Nets Longterm?
Drafted in 2021, scoring guard Cam Thomas was once thought of to be a longterm piece for the Brooklyn Nets.
He had his pre-draft concerns, but was clearly a talented scorer, having averaged over 27 points per 40 in his lone collegiate season. That held true even in limited time in his first few seasons, where he played just 17 minutes per game, still managing nearly double-digit scoring.
Thomas’ likely ceiling was shown in a short stint last season, as he scored 24.0 points per game across 25 games, doing so on 44% shooting.
Even still, Thomas’ future with the team is currently in question. He’s amid restricted free agency, and while signs are pointing toward him returning to Brooklyn next season, it would likely only be to prove himself ahead of unrestricted free agency.
It begs the question: is there any chance for Thomas to remain with the Brooklyn Nets longterm?
All the signs currently point to no, though nothing’s impossible in the modern NBA.
The Nets’ potential reasons for not extending Thomas longterm on big money are reasonable. In the middle of a rebuild, a big contract would certainly lock the team into more than they want, and his production is sure to eat into developmental reps, too.
From a certain point of view, Thomas' talents may not necessarily be conducive to championship basketball. While his scoring is all-world, teams would likely prefer a few more ancillary skills such as truly impactful passing or defense, which are few and far between. There's varying reports on Thomas' value league-wide, with some thinking him a focal scoring piece, and others nothing more than a bench scorer.
Regardless, with four of their record five first-round picks at the 2025 NBA Draft, the team opted for ball-handlers and pass-first play-makers — effectively the opposite play-style of Thomas. Moving forward, the organization clearly values versatility and passing feel, which the former LSU guard simply doesn’t fit into.
The combination of everything — the team's hesitancy to offer a deal now, the potential for Jordy Fernandez' system to shy away from players like Thomas, as well as the fresh direction the team is taking — makes it easy to see how Thomas isn't necessarily long for Brooklyn.
Still, he could very well play his upcoming season with the team, and things can certainly change over the course of a season. At just 23, there's still plenty of development to be had, and its not too late for him to add things to his game and cement a future in Brooklyn.