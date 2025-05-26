Can this Former Three-Time All-American Impact the Brooklyn Nets Team Next Season?
It seems like it was not that long ago when Drew Timme was dominating the college basketball scene with the Gonzaga Bulldogs from 2019-2023.
Timme finished his time with Gonzaga as one of the most decorated players to come through Gonzaga and also etched is name in March Madness history as well, finishing sixth all-time in points.
He went undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft, putting Timme on a journey through several different NBA G League teams, including the Wisconsin Herd and Stockton Kings, before being traded to the Long Island Nets, the G League team of the Brooklyn Nets in October 2024.
He played 29 games for Long Island, averaging a double-double during that time, including a historic 50-point game, before being called up to the NBA and being offered a multi-year contract by Brooklyn.
Unfortunately his call up came a bit late in the season for Brooklyn as he was only able to log nine games with Nets. However, in those nine games Timme logged three double-doubles averaging 28.2 minutes during that time.
Timme showed a lot of promise in his short time, and there is a good chance he made a solid impression which could entice Brooklyn to pick up his $1.9 million dollar club-option as they have until the end of June to make that decision.
With Brooklyn still trying to find its identity heading into this year's NBA Draft, it would not be a bad decision to lock down a promising big man for another year at such a low price with so much cap space.