Checking in on Nic Claxton's Status Among Nets' All-Time Stat Leaders
Nic Claxton saw his best NBA season in 2022-23 when he became the full-time starter at center. He boasted the league's best field goal percentage at 70.5% en route to 12.6 points per game.
Since that season, however, Claxton has gone through a steady regression. Minutes, efficiency rebounding, defensive impact and scoring have all gone down. The stalwart at center has not had the same effect on winning recently, either, seeing his win shares cut in half from the 2022-23 season to 2024-25.
The Nets shifting gears towards a full-on rebuild this offseason could benefit Claxton if he sticks around. The organization has more facilitating options than ever to get him the ball, and he will be the undisputed defensive leader in the front court.
A bounce-back year for Claxton would thrust him up the Nets' all-time leaderboards, some of which he is already high on. Asking for an All-Star year out of him is too much, but he could see the best statistical season of his career, given Brooklyn's roster makeup and direction.
Among the Nets' all-time leading scorers, Claxton currently sits outside the top 25 by a little over 500 points. The most points he has ever scored in a season was 961. Claxton would have to average close to 15 points per game in 70 appearances this coming season to crack 1000 points. That probably won't happen with so many mouths to feed, but reaching the 900-point threshold again is attainable.
For rebounds, Claxton is a lock to crack the top 10 barring any injuries. Richard Jefferson holds the No. 10 spot with 2627 rebounds, and Claxton trails with 2397. He has had over 500 rebounds for each of the past three seasons.
Claxton already holds the No. 6 spot on the all-time block leaders list. It would require a big year of rim protection, but there is a chance for him to jump into the top three. Buck Williams is third with 696 blocks, and Claxton needs 163 blocks this coming season to overtake him.
His main claim to fame during his time with the Nets has been his efficiency. He holds the record for the highest career field goal percentage in the team's history at 63.6%. As long as he maintains his efficient shooting performance, his top spot is unlikely to be challenged.
This season is potentially the biggest of Claxton's career. Brooklyn's front office has to decide whether or not he is the center of the future.