Could Nets Trade Ben Simmons to Warriors?
The Brooklyn Nets have Ben Simmons on one of the worst contracts in the NBA, making just over $40 million this season.
Even with his high price tag, Simmons has trade value as an expiring deal. He can be dealt to a team with a player that has more years that may end up being a regret for whoever signed him.
Sporting News writer Stephen Noh suggests a trade that would send Simmons to the Golden State Warriors for a package centered around fellow No. 1 overall pick Andrew Wiggins.
"Andrew Wiggins has been a big disappointment since signing his four-year, $109 million extension with the Warriors," Noh writes. "They've reportedly been shopping him, looking to get off the last three years of his deal. Simmons would allow the Warriors to get off that bad money earlier. He and Draymond Green could also form a fearsome defensive duo if he could get his health right. The offensive fit would be messy, but nobody would be scoring on those two. The Warriors would have to send out more salary in addition to Wiggins to make this type of deal work. They could include a promising young prospect like Moses Moody, along with Kevon Looney's expiring deal."
Wiggins has struggled since leading the Warriors to a championship in 2022, but perhaps a change of scenery and a larger role will elevate his confidence. The Warriors would also open up a max slot for next summer as they look to squeeze out the most value with Stephen Curry still on the squad.
