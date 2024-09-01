Could Nets Trade for Rockets' Tari Eason?
The Brooklyn Nets are in need of players who can help them during their rebuild.
One of those players could be Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason, who was listed as a potential trade target by Bleacher Report writer Greg Swartz.
"The Rockets have a ton of young talent and won't be able to play (and pay) everyone. Eason ranks a bit lower in Houston's prospect rankings, yet has desirable size and skill in the modern NBA," Swartz writes. "The 6'8" forward would thrive in a bigger role with the Nets, one where he could immediately claim a starting job if veterans like Cameron Johnson and/or Dorian Finney-Smith are moved."
Eason, 23, was the No. 18 overall pick for the Rockets in the 2022 NBA Draft. He is one of seven first-round picks since 2021 on the Rockets roster right now, so playing time for him may be limited.
Eason played in just 22 games last season as a result of a lower leg injury. He averaged 9.8 points and 7.0 rebounds per game while he was on the floor for the Rockets.
While Houston has a lot of players worth developing, Eason is right up there among their most key prospects. He's proven that he can be a sound two-way player in the league and it would take the Rockets a lot to give him up in a trade. While Finney-Smith or Johnson would be a start, the Rockets would likely ask for an additional first-round pick at worst for a trade, and the Nets shouldn't deal any picks at this moment in time.
