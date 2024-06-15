Could Nets Trade for Thunder PG Josh Giddey?
The Brooklyn Nets will have to get creative in order to make some upgrades this offseason to the roster.
With no draft picks and very few future assets to trade, things may look bleak for the Nets.
This should narrow their search towards finding players who are young with a lot of upside who may be towards the end of their rookie deals.
The "Locked on Nets Podcast" suggested the idea of trading for Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Josh Giddey.
Giddey, 21, was the No. 6 overall pick by the Thunder in the 2021 NBA Draft and he is about to enter the final year of his rookie deal. Giddey is eligible to sign an extension this offseason, but the Thunder may hold off on getting him a long-term contract in order to maintain flexibility for improvements down the line.
The team also will look to extend Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren next summer, which could hurt Giddey's chances of getting another deal with the Thunder.
The Nets could give the Thunder an early out by offering a trade for him this offseason, and then giving Giddey an extension.
If Giddey were to have a larger role than he does with the Thunder currently, perhaps he could fulfill his potential as a top draft pick with a team like the Nets, where he will be given more responsibility.
