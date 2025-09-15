Could Michael Porter Jr. be Long-Term Option for Nets?
The Brooklyn Nets are in the midst of a rebuild, but they might have their top veteran for the next few years.
After finishing last season as one of the worst teams in the league, the Nets made some noise on draft night, selecting five players in the first round, an NBA record. However, that wasn’t their only headline-making decision, as they also sent Cam Johnson to the Denver Nuggets for Michael Porter Jr. and a 2032 first-round pick.
Throughout the summer, it’s been evident that Porter was the third-most important piece of that trade. Brooklyn had spent the past year trying to find a new home for Johnson, and the 2032 pick could hold some juicy value, given the ages of the Nuggets’ stars by that point.
However, there could easily be a situation where Porter ends up being the most important part of the deal. Currently, Porter is entering the final two seasons of a five-year max extension he signed in 2021.
Considering Porter’s deal expires at the same time as Johnson’s, there is a real possibility that he will be on his way out in the near future, too. Yet, Porter’s often criticized play style and much larger contract could force Brooklyn to keep him around.
Of course, that might not be such a bad thing. With Brooklyn in the midst of a rebuild, Porter is viewed as one of the team’s veterans. However, that is simply a result of the circumstance he’s in.
Still only 27 years old, Porter’s prime is far from over, and it might just be getting started. At 6-foot-10, Porter has the ability to get his shot over most defenders from beyond the arc and in the mid-range.
Assuming he could improve his passing a bit as more of an on-ball threat in Brooklyn, an extension wouldn’t be far-fetched. Obviously, Brooklyn would like to come out of this rebuild at some point in the not-so-distant future, and having someone who has been a starter on a championship team could be exactly what the Nets need.
Porter isn’t perfect by any means, but his skillset and age make him a clear candidate to stick around for the foreseeable future, especially if Cam Thomas ends up elsewhere in 2026. The Nets are certainly focused on their rebuild and finding their franchise player, and rightfully so, but there’s a chance Porter could soon be the ideal veteran for a rising Eastern Conference squad.