Could The Nets Bring Back Killian Hayes?
The Brooklyn Nets are set to go into the offseason with some of their biggest stars' futures in the Barclays Center uncertain due to expiring deals. Perhaps two of the bigger names set to hit free agency are Cam Thomas and D’Angelo Russell.
Thomas’ rookie contract is set to run its course, which means he’ll become a restricted free agent. This allows other teams to reach out and discuss terms with the former LSU star, while letting the Nets have the opportunity to match it in an attempt to retain the 23-year-old. Thomas is coming off a season that saw him struggle with injuries, only managing to appear in 25 games, in which he averaged 24 points per game on 43.8 percent shooting from the field.
Russell is slated to become an unrestricted free agent, which means he’s allowed to hear any and all offers, without the Nets having any protection on the nine-year veteran. The 29-year-old is coming off of a half season in the Barclays Center, joining midway through the year after a trade with the Golden State Warriors, averaging 12.9 points and 5.6 assists per game.
Given that neither of their backcourt starters is guaranteed to return next season, Brooklyn’s front office may want to look for replacements or just plain old depth options. This could lead them to talk with Killian Hayes, who is familiar with the Nets.
This is the case as the Frenchman was signed and waived by Brooklyn’s front office in the previous offseason. This allowed Hayes to still play for the Long Island Nets, Brooklyn’s G League affiliate. In Long Island, Hayes would flourish, averaging 20.7 points per game on 48 percent shooting from the field as well as 41.7 percent from beyond the arc.
Given these numbers, Hayes was given a call-up by the Nets in mid-February by way of a 10-day contract. This brief stint with the Nets showed promise for the former lottery pick, as he would average nine points and 5.2 assists per game, proving to be quite the productive bench option for Brooklyn head coach Jordi Fernandez.
Despite these numbers, the Nets did not pick up Hayes for another 10-day contract, ending his brief return to the NBA. But he could be an option for Brooklyn going forward, given that he proved to be a source of offensive inspiration off the bench, which would only help Brooklyn.
