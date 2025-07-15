Could Nets' Drew Timme Follow in Jalen Wilson's Footsteps as Summer League MVP?
Drew Timme's summer league excellence has him second among qualifying players in points per game, trailing Utah Jazz big man Kyle Filipowski by half a point. Timme's 26 points per game average has yet to present the Brooklyn Nets with their first victory of the annual event, but may garner recognition beyond wins.
Last season, Jalen Wilson averaged 21.8 points per game on 47.3% shooting, taking home MVP honors as the second Net since 2021 (Cam Thomas). While they play different positions so Timme's field goal percentage will be naturally higher, the Gonzaga product is shooting a staggering 62.2% from the field.
Wilson led Brooklyn to a 3-2 record in Vegas last year, meaning Timme must start guiding the Nets to success if he hopes to secure the award.
But the basketball world is starting to notice, regardless of Brooklyn's team success. In last night's narrow loss to the Washington Wizards, Timme produced 30 points on an efficient 13-of-24 from the field while grabbing five rebounds and dishing out three assists.
During the game, ESPN's Kendrick Perkins took to X to rave about Timme's potential, and the 24-year-old reacted to the praise postgame.
"That hasn’t quite been the narrative I’d say since I left college, that I can play in the league and deserve a spot or whatever," Timme said via The Spokesman Review.“To kind of see that narrative change, it’s good because you’ve seen what people say about you earlier.”
However, it wasn't just Perkins.
The fans in attendance at Cox Pavilion and Thomas & Mack Center struck up the "MVP" chants as Timme sat at the free-throw line.
Countless other social media users have extended their support to Timme since the monster performance last night, only furthering the new narrative.
Brooklyn will obviously have to start stacking up wins, but if that happens, Timme could be well on his way to joining Wilson and Thomas as Nets to win summer league MVP.
Three players with such a title across five events is not just impressive, but could be a foundation for Brooklyn to build on throughout its ongoing rebuild.