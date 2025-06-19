Could Nets Land Moses Moody in 3-Team Deal Sending Santi Aldama to Warriors?
In their first offseason since committing to a teardown, the Brooklyn Nets are expected to be extremely busy on the trade market. It's already assumed Brooklyn will help facilitate Kevin Durant's eventual departure from the Phoenix Suns, plus many believe the Nets will look to trade up during the 2025 NBA Draft.
But after June 25, Brooklyn's front office will shift its focus to free agency—where the franchise will have more cap space than any other team in the league. This opens up countless possible moves, including a proposed deal from Ball Report on X.
The framework for a deal involving Brooklyn, the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies was recently proposed, where the Nets capitalize on the potential of one of their past draft picks, as well as the development of a scrappy combo guard.
Ball Report posted a scenario where the Warriors sign-and-trade for Santi Aldama from the Grizzlies, who gain Dariq Whitehead and Keon Johnson, while Moses Moody lands with the Nets. Memphis also receives a 2026 first-round swap from Golden State.
Moody, 23, missed only eight games last season en route to career-highs in points per game (9.8) and 3-point percentage (37.4%). He's a former lottery selection (14th overall in 2021) who is under contract through the 2027-28 season, owed just $11.5 million next year.
He'd be a great project for head coach Jordi Fernandez to try and progress, but would the soon-to-be second-year lead man give up on Whitehead and Johnson?
Whitehead has only been given limited opportunities to prove himself after missing essentially all of his rookie season with a shin injury. Brooklyn may not be ready to give up on the Duke product just yet, but it's highly unlikely it'd deal Johnson.
Johnson has a $2.3 million team option this summer, which the Nets should be expected to pick up. The 23-year-old was a vital part of Fernandez's rotation last season and is currently viewed as an integral part of Brooklyn's young core.
So, would the Nets move both players for Moody? Maybe if Whitehead were the only player included, they'd consider it, but trading Johnson for Moody wouldn't be as big of an upgrade as the move may seem.