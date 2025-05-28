Could Nets Make a Move for 76ers Rising Star?
The Brooklyn Nets will be searching all over the free agency market for key pieces ahead of the 2025-26 season, as they command the No. 1 cap space in free agency. This gives them the perfect opportunity to target potentially one of the most sought-after guards in free agency this summer, rising star Quentin Grimes.
Grimes spent the 2024-25 season with both the Dallas Mavericks and Philadelphia 76ers, finishing the season in Philly, where he has flashed the potential to maybe be a future star in the league for years to come.
He tallied 28 total games to end the season with the Sixers, starting in 25 of those games, where he averaged 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists, including two games with at least 40 points.
Grimes began his career with the New York Knicks before a pit stop with the Detroit Pistons, and now could be ready to settle down with a team that sees the All-Star potential in him.
Adding a player like Quentin Grimes to the Brooklyn Nets could certainly benefit the two young core pieces for the Nets, in my opinion, which are Cam Thomas and Nicolas Claxton. This gives Thomas a legitimate running mate behind in the backcourt for Brooklyn, and also opens up the playmaking for Claxton in pick & roll situations and spacing the floor.
One key factor in all of this is that Grimes is a restricted free agent with the Philadelphia 76ers going into this summer. Meaning any offer that is made to Grimes, the 76ers can match it if they want to keep the 6-foot-4 two-way guard.
However, the biggest problem for Philadelphia in this scenario is that the 76ers cannot offer money the way the Brooklyn Nets can this offseason, considering the big contracts on Philadelphia's payroll.
While Grimes is not commanding and large contract money this offseason, he showed the flashes of a rising star to cap off his age 25 season, which could entice a team like the Brooklyn Nets to take a chance on Grimes as a foundational piece in their rebuild.